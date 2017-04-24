Construction crane falls into Holston River in Weber City, VA

By Published: Updated:
Weber City Crane

WEBER CITY, VA (WJHL) – The heavy rains and flooding in the region continues to cause problems as a construction crane fell into the Holston River in Weber City, Virginia along U.S. Route 23.

We’re told the crane fell into the North Fork of the river. The crane was in use for an ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation project in Weber City.

We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to update the story throughout the day.

According to the VDOT’s release, crews are working on replacing the bridge. Due to the construction. drivers were already restricted to one lane of traffic in both directions, with a 12-foot-width restriction.

The speed limit for in the work zone is 35 miles per hour.

The project is expected to take more than a year and a half to complete. VDOT is expected to complete the bridge replacement project in November 2018.

Crane into river in Weber City

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s