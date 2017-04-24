Construction crane falls into Holston River in Weber City, VA

WEBER CITY, VA (WJHL) – The heavy rains and flooding in the region continues to cause problems as a construction crane fell into the Holston River in Weber City, Virginia along U.S. Route 23.

We’re told the crane fell into the North Fork of the river. The crane was in use for an ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation project in Weber City.

A construction crane has fallen into the Holston River along US 23 in Weber City. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Qoxt8EcPMx — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) April 24, 2017

We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to update the story throughout the day.

According to the VDOT’s release, crews are working on replacing the bridge. Due to the construction. drivers were already restricted to one lane of traffic in both directions, with a 12-foot-width restriction.

The speed limit for in the work zone is 35 miles per hour.

The project is expected to take more than a year and a half to complete. VDOT is expected to complete the bridge replacement project in November 2018.

