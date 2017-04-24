California judge orders Tad Cummins to remain detained as flight risk, danger to community

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif (WATE) – A federal judge ordered Tad Cummins to remain detained because he is a flight risk and danger to the community.

The former Maury County teacher is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and transporting her across the country to partake in criminal sexual activity. Cummins is expected to be transferred back to Tennessee, according to ABC 10.

Prosecutors say Cummins planned to take Thomas south of the border to Mexico. They say he planned to get a small boat and do a test run to cross into Mexico across the water from San Diego. He also considered a land crossing.

Cummins started planning his escape after he was suspected of an improper relationship with Thomas in early 2017, according to prosecutors. They say he left Tennessee at a time when he knew he was the subject for an investigation about engaging in improper sexual behavior with a juvenile victim because he had been interviewed multiple times by officials about his involvement with the victim.Prosecutors say Cummins planned to take Thomas south of the border to Mexico.

He’s accused of traveling in disguise and using various techniques to avoid law enforcement, including taking back roads to travel through 9 states, disabling the GPS on his wife’s 2015 Nissan Rogue, and switching the license plate twice.

Cummins reportedly “made a number of damaging admissions to law enforcement that provide alarming inside his mentality,” the documents states.

The government notes there is surveillance video from various places Cummins and Thomas visited while crossing the country as well as evidence of the items he purchased, the items recovered by law enforcement, and his confession.

