BMS’ parent company reports loss in attendance, event revenue

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Food City 500 marked the start of the fourth year in a row that weather has impacted racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, which isn’t good news considering BMS’ parent company reported millions of dollars in lost revenue due to lower attendance and bad weather in 2016.

Speedway Motorsports’ most recent annual report, released to investors last month, revealed Bristol, along with other tracks, experienced “an unusually high number of event weekends with significant poor weather” last year. Speedway Motorsports reported the weather, coupled with already lower attendance, resulted in a $10.1 million or 10% loss in admissions companywide and a $10.1 million or 6.9% loss in event-related revenue like suite rentals, souvenir sales and commissions from food and drink sales.

BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said he hates it for the race fans when the weather doesn’t cooperate, but said the beauty of NASCAR and this region is that loyal fans continue to come back. He says he’s thankful for the community’s support.

“They are so supportive of everything that we do here at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said. “It is important that everybody in this region come together and we continue to support each other and rally around the events that we have, but there’s a bright future at Bristol Motor Speedway and I look forward to great things to come.”

The Battle at Bristol is a silver lining in the annual report. Speedway Motorsports reported it increased its other operating revenue by more than $29.1 million or 92.8% last year, in large part thanks to the football game between Virginia Tech and University of Tennessee.

“Most of this increase is due to revenues associated with hosting ‘the Battle at Bristol’ collegiate football game and preceding evening concert in 2016,” the report said.

Caldwell says racing will remain Speedway Motorsports’ core focus, but he says the Battle at Bristol helped put the track on the map for other possible events down the road, both sporting and entertainment-related.

“The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol certainly put us in some really interesting conversations,” Caldwell said.

As for racing, the company’s last four annual reports reveal attendance revenue has dropped every year since 2008 at Bruton Smith’s tracks.

Despite the declining numbers, Speedway Motorsports reported an increase of $15.7 million or 3.2% in revenue in 2016 compared to 2015.

