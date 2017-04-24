Alabama man arrested for allegedly leaving children in trash area covered in ants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 25-year-old man from Dothan is behind bars Monday after locking his children inside a trash area at an apartment complex and attempting to run from police officers, according to a post on the Dothan Police Department’s Facebook page.

Lorenzo McCullough was arrested Saturday night after officers responded to his home on Alabama Avenue in Dothan. Officers were told that McCullough was suicidal and threatening to harm his two children, which are ages 2 and 4.

When officers arrived at the home, they could not locate McCollough or his children. Later, the officers spotted McCollough walking alone in the apartment complex when they attempted to stop him, he ran into another apartment and hid in a closet before he was located by officers.

After McCullough was in custody, the officers began their search for the two children. Hours later, the two children were located alive inside a locked brick waste container and both children were covered in ants.

The children were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

McCullough is being held on no bond and faces numerous charges including two counts of torture of a child under 18, attempting to elude law enforcement and breaking and entering a vehicle.