3rd annual Luke Story Blood Drive held in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL-TV) – There was a blood drive held today in honor of a Jonesborough firefighter who lost his battle with cancer.

The 3rd annual Luke Story Blood Drive was held in the parking lot of the Jonesborough Visitors Center this afternoon to not only collect much needed blood, but to awareness about pancreatic cancer.

“We’re just wanting to help raise awareness for pancreatic cancer because it is a killer, one of the number one killers out there. There not hardly any cure, and people who are diagnosed with it, it’s not a good outcome for them.”, Lt. Chason Freeman of the Jonesborough Fire Department said.

Story lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in January, 2015, only five months after he was diagnosed. Early detection is the key in the battle with cancer, especially pancreatic cancer.

Freeman added, ” It made you think, you know, this could happen to me. Any one of us could have cancer right now and until it shows its signs and symptoms, you don’t know.”

The Jonesborough Community Chest and Blood Assurance has been instrumental in all three of the blood drives. Freeman told us that the memory of his friend made him go to the doctor and be checked recently.

“About a year ago, I started hurting really bad in my abdomen, and after losing Sgt. Story, I was really scared and it got me kinda thinking, so I went to my primary care and I did a follow up and they did an ultrasound on my abdomen luckily it wasn’t anything serious.”, Freeman said.

