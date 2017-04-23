Some SWVA secondary roads closed due to flooding

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website, there are more than a dozen secondary roads throughout Southwest Virginia that are listed as closed.

As of 11a.m. the list named secondary roads in both Scott, and Russell counties that were closed due to flooding.

Scott County Emergency Management Director Jeff Brickey said these secondary road closures are routine when there is a significant amount of rainfall, and so far there is no immediate cause for concern.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.