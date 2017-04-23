N.Korea detains US citizen; at least 3rd American being held

By Published:
This image made from May 21, 2014, video shows the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. According to Park Chan-mo, the chancellor of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, on Sunday, April 23, 2017, North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, Tony Kim, who also goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk. Park said Kim taught accounting at the university for about a month. (AP Photo)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) – Officials say North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, in the latest case of an American being held in the country.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang said Sunday it was aware of a Korean-American citizen being detained recently, but couldn’t comment further. The embassy looks after consular affairs for the U.S. in North Korea because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that a former Korean-American professor was arrested in North Korea on Friday at Pyongyang’s international airport while trying to exit the country. It said the man has been involved in aid and relief programs to North Korea.

South Korea officials said they were unable to confirm the report.

At least two other Americans are detained in North Korea.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s