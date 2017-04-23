Kansas fan from Kingsport makes long trip for Mason’s jersey retirement

WOODSTOCK, VA- On Friday Massanutten Military Academy retired the jersey of Kansas Jayhawk basketball star Frank Mason III. Mark Cox, a Jayhawk super fan from Kingsport, made the 300 mile trek to watch the ceremony and the experience was well worth the trip.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been up here and I sometimes get emotional because Frank’s been very important to me as far as a ballplayer and he’s been a responsible parent,” said Cox. “I knew a good person when I’ve seen one and Frank Mason’s a good person.”

Mason, a Petersburg native, played for the Colonels for a season after high school before heading to Kansas.