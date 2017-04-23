Harrison Burton wins rain shortened K&N race

BRISTOL, TN- Harrison Burton has experienced a full range of emotions in just two career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

When the series visited the track last year, Burton started from the pole but experienced engine trouble and finished 23rd. On Saturday, he started from the pole again and ended the night celebrating a victory in an abbreviated Zombie Auto 125. NASCAR officials called the race after 70 laps, and that was fine by Burton.

The victory was his first in 17 career starts in the K&N Pro Series East.

“I was pretty excited to come back and get the win,” said Burton, who is the 16-year-old son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton. “It was something that I circled on my calendar for probably a whole year because I knew we had a really strong car last time we came here. Even though it was a different team, I knew that my guys were really capable of giving me a fast car. I felt like I was really confident here. Just really excited to get the win.”

It’s not the first time a member of his family has visited victory lane at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jeff Burton won the 2008 Food City 500 and Harrison Burton recalls that moment.

“I remember, it was really cool, me and my sister were jumping up and down when we won here,” he said. “I was really, really excited to win and I’m sure he was excited to watch me win.”

Burton was third fastest in the series’ only practice Friday and started from the pole Saturday because the starting lineup was set based on 2016 points.

Ruben Garcia Jr finished a career best second on Saturday. Spencer Davis, Hunter Baize and Chad Finchum also finished in the top five. Garcia’s runner-up finish was his best in 17 career starts in the series.

“I’m really, really happy,” Garcia said.

Through three K&N races this season, Burton has not finished lower than fourth.

“I think (the victory) is huge for the team as well as Harrison,” said Matthew Miller, who owns the No. 12 Toyota piloted by Burton. “To win on this stage is big. To get him his first NASCAR win at this level is huge.”

Burton interjected: “Backing it up with a few more sounds good to me.”

