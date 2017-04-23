Food City 500 rescheduled for Monday at 1PM

By Published: Updated:

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Food City 500 has been rescheduled for Monday at 1pm.

The following is a news release issued by Bristol Motor Speedway:

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the Food City 500 has been rescheduled to Monday April 24th.

Kyle Larson, who earned the pole position Friday via series points, will lead the 39-car field to the green flag, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET). FOX will provide live television coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Spectator gates will open at 11 a.m. Sunday’s tickets will be valid for gate admission. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage will open at 9 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s