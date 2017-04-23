Food City 500 rescheduled for Monday at 1PM

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Bristol Motor Speedway officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Food City 500 has been rescheduled for Monday at 1pm.

The following is a news release issued by Bristol Motor Speedway:

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the Food City 500 has been rescheduled to Monday April 24th.

Kyle Larson, who earned the pole position Friday via series points, will lead the 39-car field to the green flag, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET). FOX will provide live television coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Spectator gates will open at 11 a.m. Sunday’s tickets will be valid for gate admission. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage will open at 9 a.m.