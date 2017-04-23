Fans not letting rain stop their fun at BMS

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway officials confirmed Sunday afternoon the Food City 500 has been rescheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

Fans we spoke to said they weren’t going to let the rain stop their fun at BMS.

“It’s Bristol, the rain isn’t stopping anybody, just the cars,” said Richard Mays.

“Nothing slows down a Bristol party, we’ll be here until the night and come back bright and early,” said Deven Snodgrass.

Some fans even came prepared.

“My wife and I always take the next day off just in case of this incident,” said David Harvey.

“We kind of had an idea it was going to get rained out, so we’d come out, do some shopping, and we’ve still got a hotel for tomorrow so we’re going to come back and we’re going to enjoy the race,” Matt Patton said.

Race-goers said they aren’t letting a little wet weather rain on their parade.

“I haven’t missed it since 1990,” Greg Fields said.

The green flag will now drop Monday at 1 p.m. in Bristol. Spectator gates will open at 11 a.m. with driver introductions scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Sunday’s tickets will be valid for gate admission.

