BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee City Schools have cancelled classes Monday, April 24.

According to BTCS’s website, the school system will be closed on Monday due to the rescheduled Bristol Motor Speedway race.

School officials also took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce Monday’s school closure.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools will be closed tomorrow (Monday, April 24) due to the rescheduled race at Bristol Motor Speedway. — Bristol TN Schools (@BTCS_District) April 23, 2017

The Food City 500 was postponed Sunday and is set to start on Monday at 1 p.m.

