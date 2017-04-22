Update: Brothers charged after shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Police in Bristol Virginia are releasing new details in a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Madison Street Friday. Authorities say the call came in around 6:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived on scene, 31-year-old Jonathan Cole Shaffer had been shot in the upper torso. Investigators say he was shot by his brother, 36-year-old Donnie Bruce Shaffer.

According to police Jonathan Shaffer had forced his way into the house at 801 Madison St. and threw a liquor bottle, striking Donnie Shaffer, in the chest. It was then, that Donnie Shaffer reportedly shot Jonathan.

Jonathan Shaffer was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment and later charged with Burglary with Intent To Assault, and Assault and Battery of a Family Member. Both are felony charges.

Donnie Bruce Shaffer was charged with Possession of a Firearm After having Been Convicted of a Violent Felony. He has not been charged as yet with the actual shooting pending completion of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

