KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A new store is coming to Kingsport.

According to City Manager Jeff Fleming, Five Below is setting up shop in the Model City.

The store sells items all priced $5 and under.

Fleming said the store will be located right beside Ross and TJ Maxx on Eastman Road, and he expects it to open early this summer.

