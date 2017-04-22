Jonesborough police investigating apparent murder-suicide

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Police in Jonesborough are in the early stages of what they believe to be a possible Murder-suicide.

Officers were called out to a home in the 1300 block of West College Street in reference to shots fired around 11:00am Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they located two victims, a 61-year-old male and a 57-year-old female.

Both victims were deceased upon officer’s arrival.

The case remains under investigation.

