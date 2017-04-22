Food City Family Race Night rings in 30th year

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The rainy weather didn’t stop race fans from making their way to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 30th anniversary of Food City Family Race Night.

“We just came for the festivities and a little pre-race action,” said one attendee.

“I remember the first year it started in our Kingsport store,” Food City CEO Steve Smith said of Family Race Night.

Then, Smith said a few hundred fans showed up.

“Next year we had Richard Petty, we probably had a couple, 3 thousand fans. We decided we better get a bigger venue and that’s really what perpetuated this,” Smith said.

So what smith said started as an idea brought up by Budweiser, three decades later has become a huge fan-based event.

“As long as it resonates with the fans as long as they’re loyal to us and loyal to the sport we’re going to keep doing this,” Smith said.

Every year at Food City Family Race Night a driver or team is honored. This year it was the Wood Brothers, a racing team based out of Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.