Community celebrates new home for Tri-Cities Army veteran injured overseas

TELFORD, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities veteran was at the center of a community celebration Saturday morning, as he prepared for a new chapter in his life.

That celebration kicked off with Army SSG Joshua Hall being escorted to the VFW Post in Telford by a group of motorcyclists.

Hall is a Johnson City native, and an Army veteran who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.

A non-profit organization called Homes for our Troops are helping Hall and his son move into a brand new home, mortgage-free.

Matthew Murphy with Homes for our Troops said they’ve built 231 specially adapted homes nationwide since 2004.

Murphy said the home being designed for Hall also has mobility in mind.

“The home allows them to get anywhere in a home in a wheelchair, so its got lowered counter tops, the shower is a roll in shower,” Murphy said.

Murphy said they have completed six homes in the state of Tennessee, and three more currently under construction.

Hall said he was overwhelmed by the show of support from the community, including U.S. Congressman Phil Roe.

“It really all comes down to taking care of one person at a time, and what they are doing is making it better for him to have as normal of life as he possibly can for he and his son,” Roe said.

“The escort, I’ve never done anything like that before so that was wild, and the fact that there’s a packed house on race day is a pretty big thing as well, so its a lot of support,” Hall said.

Construction began on Hall’s home Friday.

Officials with Homes for Our Troops said the homes are usually ready within 8-10 months.

