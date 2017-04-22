Campground offering free camping spots to Gatlinburg wildfire victims for race weekend

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A local campground is giving back this race weekend to those that suffered a devastating loss last year.

When Red Barn Campground got word that the race track was going to provide free passes to wildfire victims, they wanted to give back, too.

Officials at the campground said they’re offering free camping spots and food to those affected by the Gatlinburg wildfires.

“It’s affected us and we want everybody to feel safe and comfortable and take a little bit of the worry off of everything,” said Jamie Fouch, with the Red Barn Campground.

