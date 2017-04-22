Buddy Run 5K brings awareness, raises money for local Down Syndrome support group

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Runners and walkers pounded the pavement at ETSU Saturday morning for the second annual Buddy Run 5K.

Organizers said the goal of the run is to bring awareness to Down Syndrome, and all of the proceeds will go to a local Down Syndrome support group called FRIENDS.

“Inclusion is very important for us and our individuals with Down Syndrome. As a mother of a little girl with Down Syndrome I want everyone to know that my child can do everything that any other child can do, it may just take them a little bit longer,” said FRIENDS Group President Misty Adams.

Adams estimated about 200 people showed up. She said she is already getting ready for next year’s 5K.

