Thousands hit by power outage in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Latest on a widespread power outage in San Francisco (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it has responded to more than 100 calls for service since a power outage struck a large area of the city.

However, no injuries related to the blackout were reported.

The department tweeted that the calls included 20 elevators with people stuck inside.

The department adds there have been no delays in responding to calls.

Pacific Gas & Electric says a series of outages began at 9 a.m. and within 30 minutes about 90,000 customers lost power.

10:17 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says about 90,000 customers have been affected by a power outage in San Francisco.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said a series of outages began affecting parts of the city at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sarkissian says crews are assessing the situation but there’s no immediate estimate for when power will be restored.

The outage includes the Financial District and other areas. One downtown commuter rail station has been shut down.

10 a.m.

A wide area of San Francisco has been hit by a power outage.

The blackout hit at mid-morning Friday in the Financial District and other areas.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted that its downtown Montgomery Station is closed due to the outage.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the outage is also affecting the Presidio, and KRON-TV reports the outage stretches to the Marina/Cow Hollow area.

A call seeking comment from Pacific Gas & Electric was not immediately returned.

