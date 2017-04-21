Tad Cummins now in federal custody; Arraignment set for Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, is now in federal custody.

After a more than month-long search, Cummins and Thomas were found in a cabin in an isolated area of northern California Thursday morning.

Cummins was immediately taken into custody and Thomas was rescued. She is expected to be reunited with her family Friday.

Cummins was taken into federal custody Friday morning and is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning.

He will remain in custody in Sacramento, California, until his return to Tennessee.