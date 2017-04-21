Shakespeare’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ opens at Barter Theatre; First time in over 15 years

ABINGDON, VA — Barter Theatre introduces “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Friday, April 21. The play represents the first time a Shakespeare work on Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage in more than 15 years. The production runs until May 13 on Gilliam Stage. It features Zacchaeus Kimbrell and Hannah Ingram (both pictured) among others from Barter Theatre’s resident acting company.

Join Barter actors for Director Katy Brown’s take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy about four young lovers who find themselves immersed in an enchanted forest ruled by fairies. As the lovers cross paths with the Fairy King and Queen, the mischievous Puck provides plenty of memorable experiences for all involved.

Brown said she wanted to bring Shakespeare back to Barter Theatre and “bring it back in a big way,” and thought “A Midsummer Night’s Dream was the perfect choice.

“It is easily the most fun, the most accessible and the most exciting of Shakespeare’s plays to be done, especially for a large audience,” she said.

Brown related to the play by looking into its theme of love, which is often shown as comedic through Shakespeare’s use of the characters’ experiences with the emotion to lighten the mood.

“We’ve all walked into those woods and gotten lost, been ridiculous and come back out, blinking in the light, changed forever by what we learned about ourselves at the hands of love,” Brown said.

Corporate sponsor Universal Fiber Systems makes “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” possible at Barter Theatre.

About Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.