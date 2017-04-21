Senators Corker, Alexander ask federal agency to consider banning X-Lite guardrail terminals

WASHINGTON D.C.(WJHL)- There’s a new call for the federal government to take action after safety concerns connected to a specific guardrail end terminal.

Friday, United States Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) sent a letter to the Federal Highway Administration.

In the letter, they asked FHWA Acting Deputy Administrator Butch Waidelich, Jr. to consider revoking its letter of eligibility for the X-Lite Terminal Guard rail issued in 2011.

The eligibility letter indicates the product has been tested and is eligible for federal reimbursements for states that use it.

But last year, Tennessee’s Departments of Transportation removed the X-Lite terminal from its approved products list based on crash data. And in October, TDOT ordered the product to be pulled from Tennessee roads starting this spring.

Virginia’s Department of Transportation removed the X-Lite end terminal from its approved list last year after independent crash testing. That terminal is currently being replaced as past of VDOT’s risk-based assessment program.

“In light of these events and growing evidence of safety concerns, FHWA should ask state departments of transportation and the manufacturer to voluntarily provide information on road accidents or petential defects related to the X-Lite guard rail unit,” Senators Alexander and Corker wrote in the letter co-signed by U.S. Rep. John Duncan (R-Tennessee). “If FHWA identifies safety concers, FHWA should consider revoking the September 7, 2011 letter of eligibility for the X-Lite Terminal Guard rail.”

Earlier this week, an East Tennessee father met with the Department of Transportation in Washington asking for the nationwide ban. Stephen Eimers said four people have died in X-Lite related crashes in Tennessee within the past year.

One of those people killed was his daughter Hannah who died in a guardrail crash last November.

The company that makes the X-Lite has said the product passed crash safety tests conducted by a company which is owned by the same company that makes the X-Lite terminal.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said bids have been awarded for the removal of approximately 1800 X-Lite terminals statewide.

