Roundtable discussions underway about option for GI Bill benefits

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Republican Congressman Phil Roe is speaking out about a new plan concerning GI benefits for the military.

The plan is to make an option available for military members to pay $100 from the Montgomery GI bill once a month for two years.

If a military member chooses to pay, Congressman Roe says that money is essentially put into a savings account that can be accessed for life.

The only difference, he said, the $2,400 invested would be worth nearly $100,000.

“What we’re saying now is if you pay the $100 a month in for two years, then for the rest of your life you can use that benefit. Which now is about $1,800 a month and you can use it wherever you want to. And a lot of people like that flexibility,” Congressman Roe said.

He said other benefits for military members are currently in roundtable discussions.

