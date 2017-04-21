Rescued teen, Elizabeth Thomas, allegedly showed no anger toward her teacher

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) – The sheriff of a northern California county says a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher was “laughing, crying and acting stoic” after deputies found her at the remote cabin.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon E. Lopey tells the Associated Press that she did not exhibit any anger toward her teacher.

Police say teacher Tad Cummins kidnapped the girl from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13. Cummins was arrested Thursday after a tip led police to the cabin in Cecilville, California.

The sheriff said the girl showed no signs of elation when she and Cummins were found. He said she did not act like a rescued person.

He said the two were staying in the cabin and doing work for a land caretaker in exchange for food and fuel.