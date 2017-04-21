NASCAR adjusts Friday practice schedule at BMS; Food City Race Night takes place rain or shine

(WJHL) – Officials at NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway are adjusting Friday’s practice schedule due to rain in the Tri-Cities region. Food City Race Night is taking place tonight rain or shine.

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the race field for Sunday’s Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be set by championship points.

NASCAR also announced that Friday practice schedules for each of the three series featured here this weekend have been updated. The K&N Pro Series will now practice from 1-1:55 p.m., the XFINITY Series practice will be held from 2-2:55 p.m. and practice for the Monster Energy Cup Series will be held from 3-3:55 p.m.

Food City Family Race Night will be held as scheduled, rain or shine, from 4-9 p.m. in the Bristol Motor Speedway hospitality area. The event will be headlined tonight by NASCAR legends Richard Petty, The Wood Brothers, Kyle Petty, Larry McReynolds, Richard Childress, and current stars Ryan Blaney, Elliott Sadler and William Byron.

The schedule for Saturday and Sunday is unchanged. Gates open Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available for the Food City 500 weekend by visiting BristolTix.com or calling (855) 580-5525. Tickets for the Food City 500 start at just $59 for adults and $10 for youth (12 and under). A two-day package, which includes admission to the XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300/K&N Series Zombie Auto 150 doubleheader and the Food City 500 begins at $89 for adults and $10 for youth (12 and under).

What you need to know about Food City Race Night:

ABINGDON, VA (Wednesday, April 12, 2017) – Food City Family Race Night is one of the premier pre-race events on the NASCAR circuit. This year, the company is proud to be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of this popular fan-based event, which will return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 21st.

Fans can expect an exciting line-up of Xfinity and Monster Energy Series drivers, interactive sessions, show cars, simulators, souvenir trailers and entertainment, combined with a massive offering of free food samples (while supplies last). Festivities will get underway at 4 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m., and admission is free of charge.

Food City has already received confirmations from several popular drivers and attractions.

Among those already confirmed are:

Kyle Busch (6:00 p.m. – 200 wristbands given out at 4:00 p.m. at distribution tent)

Kasey Kahne (6:00 p.m. – 300 wristbands given out at 4:00 p.m. at distribution tent)

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (6:00 p.m. – 200 wristbands given out at 4:00 p.m. at distribution tent)

Aric Almirola (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Brandon Jones (5:30 – 6:30 p.m.)

Brendan Gaughan (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Cole Whitt (time TBD)

Hannah Seal (5:00 – 9:00 p.m.)

JJ Yeley (time TBD)

Ryan Reed (5:30 – 6:30 p.m.)

Jordan Anderson

Lexi Gay

Ross Chastain (7:00 – 9:00 p.m.)

Jeremy Clements (time TBD)

Late Model drivers Danny Casteel, Dennis Deese, Matthew Eades, Adam Gray and Pork Chop Shupe

NASCAR Legends Brownie King, Gene Hobby, John Utsman, Larry Utsman, Paul Lewis, Terry Anderson and Travis Tiller

Kart drivers Brandon Morris and Drew Eades

Street Stock driver Colin Eades

U-Car drivers Amber Huffman, Andrew Hudgins, Jacob Thomas, Kayla Surber and Zack Mathena

Super Stock driver Bobby Helton

Lonesome Pine driver Kevin Wolfe

Kingsport Speedway driver Kres VanDyke

Open Wheel Modified drivers Morgan Widener and Richard Shupe

Dirt driver Philip Thompson

Forge Muscle Cars – George Lopata, Sr., George Lopata, Jr., Jim Fritz, Larry Payne, Austin Payne and Tim Lopata

Mod drivers Rodney Surber and Toby Jones

Banjo Neal – previously with Animal Planet’s popular series, “Call of the Wildman”

NASCAR photographer – Ray Lamm

Miss Food City 2017, Callie Corum of Luttrell, TN

Race to Victory’s John Earnhardt

Please note that scheduling and driver appearances are subject to change and autographs are limited to time availability.

Live entertainment begins at 4:00 p.m. and features a number of talented artists, including Cody Shuler & Pine Mountain Railroad from 4:00 until 4:45 p.m. and the Dugger Band from 4:45 until 5:30 p.m. Audra McLaughlin, 2014 Finalist from NBC’s hit sensation “The Voice” will perform live in concert from 5:30 until 6:00 p.m.

Welcome ceremonies will follow at 6:00 p.m., featuring MC Larry McReynolds, Mike Helton, Vice Chairman of NASCAR and Audra McLaughlin, singing the National Anthem. Several special announcements and presentations will be also made, including Len and Eddie Wood, seven-time NASCAR cup champion, Richard Petty and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

A question and answer session featuring Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Jr. Motorsports drivers Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and William Byron will follow welcome ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

Larry McReynolds, Darrell Waltrip, Richard Childress and Jeb Burton will take the stage for the Racing Review at 6:45 p.m., followed by a competitive series of interactive games, featuring a number of drivers, including Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones at 7:30 p.m.

Appalachia Service Project will make a special announcement at 7:50 p.m., followed by a moving tribute to our nation’s veterans, given by Steve Wingfield and Audra McLaughlin at 7:55 p.m.

Brad Keslowski will also participate in a special question and answer session (time TBD).

The Tony Justice Band will take the stage for a live performance at 8:00 p.m. The event will close with a special fireworks display (weather permitting) at 9:05 p.m.

Food City would like to thank this year’s media partners, Bristol Herald Courier and News Channel 11 in your corner.

Event proceeds benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

For a complete listing of Food City Family Race Night attractions and events, visit their website at http://www.foodcity.com, where updates will be posted periodically, or follow Food City on Twitter @FoodCity#FoodCity500 #FCRaceNight.