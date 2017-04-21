Larson starts on pole with Bristol qualifying rained out

BRISTOL — “Mother Nature” takes round one at the Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying was cancelled.News channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill is there and brings us up to speed on a soggy BMS.

Mother nature caused problems at the Night Race back in August…she returned today to cause more problems..Rain washed out qualifying, so the pole awarded to the driver sitting at the top of the point standings, Kyle Larson.

I’ll take it. I’ve raced really well here at Bristol. I have never really qualified that great. So, for us to get handed a pole like that, I’ll take it. There’s lots of marbles, built up rubber outside the grooves so it makes it hard to move up the race track, as you’ve seen some cars hit the will. It will be onteretsing, I hope we can get the the top going.”

Larson’s comfort zone is on the top line at Bristol, but that may change come Sunday…After glowing reviews of the grip strip on the lower groove after the night race, the track added the substance once again for the Food City 500…that caused a few issues on Friday…

“lots of marbles, built up rubber outside the groove so that makes it kind of hard to move up the race track as you’ve seen some cars get into the outside wall. It’ll be interesting, I hope we can get the top going.”

Starting next to Larson on the front row will be Chase Elliot…Drivers knew where they would be starting for the Food City 500 prior to Friday’s practice, allowing them to focus on their cars rather than positions…

Great to be able to start second, but I also know that if you dont have your car driving correctly, you can leave second position and head south pretty quick. So I think it still really important to have the thing drive it the way you want. In a race term situation, so even if you were going to qualify it’s still more important to have your car driving good in the race.”

Kyle Busch hasn’t won at Bristol since 2011, but is one of the most successful active drivers at the last Great Collisseum…and when the green flag drops, Busch feels that this is a track he should always come away with the checkered flag…

“Bristol feels like one of my best wheel houses. I really enjoy coming here, it’s a lot of fun. I like with the bottom being able to have an opportunity to race down there. I think that was my key point here when I was good, was that the bottom was the place that i wanted to be and nobody else really did. Places like here, Richmond, Martinsville, actually I feel is a place for us now that we van go to and win every time out.”

But no driver loves Bristol more than Trevor Bayne. The Knoxville native considers this track his home and would love nothing more than to find himself in victory lane on Sunday.”

“I’ve always loved being at Bristol. This is the place that made me want to be a NASCAR driver. So I got to come down in here when I was foru or five sneaking into the pits to meet my favorite drivers and to watch races, so its a special place for me and we.

The xfinity series race will take place tomorrow at 1 with the K&N race at 4 barring any more bad weather, Kenny