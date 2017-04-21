Lady Vols Warlick Announces Departure Of Alexa Middleton

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick announced Friday that rising senior Alexa Middleton has left the Lady Vol program.

Middleton, a 5-9 guard from Murfreesboro (Riverdale H.S.) will complete the spring semester at UT and explore transferring to another school.

“I appreciate the contributions Alexa made to our program,” Warlick said. “She’s a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity. I wish her nothing but the best as she pursues a new path.”

Middleton played in all 32 games during her junior season at Tennessee, starting on 13 occasions and averaging 25.5 minutes. She tallied 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest and led the team with 42 three-pointers. For her career, she played in 97 games, starting 18, and averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

“I am so thankful for Coach Holly and the rest of the staff, my teammates and the amazing fans at Tennessee,” Middleton said. “I had some incredible experiences here, competing on a big stage, playing in some highly-competitive games and even traveling to Italy. This was a personal decision, and I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set.”