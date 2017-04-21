Kingsport City teachers could get pay raises next school year

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City School teachers could see a pay increase next school year.

The school system developed and presented a budget to the board of education during a work session.

The budget includes new teaching positions due to increased enrollment, any programming needs that may come up, and teacher raises.

1,200 teachers could be impacted by these raises, which will make it a $1.7 million increase in the budget.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Andy True, said the average pay increase for employees would be roughly 4%.

“What we’re looking at this year in the proposed budget is a roughly 2% cost of living increase and then about a 2% anticipated step increase as well,” True said.

The board will consider the formal budget in a meeting on May 2nd. If approved, it will go on to the city of Kingsport for approval.

