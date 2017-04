(WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned a judge had denied Karen Howell’s petition to re-open sentencing in 1997 Lillelid murder case.

The state argued on Friday that Howell was given the proper process when sentenced back in 1998.

The judge reviewed the original sentencing order Friday morning and determined there was no need to reconsider sentencing.

Court is in session: Karen Howell's attorney arguing for new sentencing hearing based on the Montgomery v Louisiana court case.

