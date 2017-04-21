Johnson City man allegedly attacks woman in local ER restroom

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing a charge of aggravated domestic assault after police said he attacked a woman in the restroom at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Police received a call about the attack on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. They found a woman who was bruised and bleeding from her nose.

It was determined that 24-year-old Dalvin Stephens ran away after allegedly attacking her in the women’s restroom located in the Emergency Room waiting area.

Police say an investigation determined the victim has been assaulted at their home several times throughout the day. The victim told police that Stephens tried to drown her in the bathtub, causing her to lose consciousness.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested Stephens on Thursday night. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s