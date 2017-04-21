Johnson City man allegedly attacks woman in local ER restroom

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing a charge of aggravated domestic assault after police said he attacked a woman in the restroom at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Police received a call about the attack on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. They found a woman who was bruised and bleeding from her nose.

It was determined that 24-year-old Dalvin Stephens ran away after allegedly attacking her in the women’s restroom located in the Emergency Room waiting area.

Police say an investigation determined the victim has been assaulted at their home several times throughout the day. The victim told police that Stephens tried to drown her in the bathtub, causing her to lose consciousness.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested Stephens on Thursday night. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.