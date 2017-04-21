Hellickson, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 4-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jeremy Hellickson pitched seven strong innings and Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Hellickson (3-0) allowed two runs and just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Freddy Galvis, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco each drove in runs for the Phillies, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman and Adonis Garcia homered for the Braves, who have dropped four straight after sweeping four games from San Diego.

Bartolo Colon (1-2) allowed four runs and 11 hits in seven innings.

Hector Neris gave up a leadoff home run to Garcia in the ninth and waited out a 24-minute rain delay before recording his second save in as many tries.