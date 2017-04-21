Half of “poor” highways, including Highway 11E, paved or scheduled for resurfacing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports it has already paved or this year has the funding to pave more than half of the roads rated poor in our region, including Highway 11E in Washington County.

The state’s Pavement Management Report, released just this week, listed several area roadways of concern, including Highway 11E in Washington County. As we reported Thursday, that stretch isn’t on TDOT’s list of roads to resurface this year. Today we learned the reason the highway isn’t on the list is because the agency paved the “poor” section last year after collecting the pavement data.

“The remaining segments currently rated as poor are for the most part isolated amidst longer sections of roadway that are either rated as fair or better,” TDOT Public Information Officer Mark Nagi said. “For those isolated segments, now that the data is available, spot maintenance can be performed to correct deficiencies in the pavement surface until future resurfacing can be scheduled.”

Of the more than 200 sections of road considered fair, TDOT says a third were either resurfaced in 2016 or are scheduled to be resurfaced this year.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.