ETSU issues safety notice after card reader found on vending machine

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Public Safety says it is investigating all vending machines on campus after an unauthorized magnetic stripe card reader, known as a “skimmer” was found on a vending machine in Rogers-Stout Hall on April 12.

It’s believed the skimmer had been on the machine for at least a week before it was found.

The device was removed and has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an examination.

The investigation is continuing and all vending machines on the campus are being inspected.

If you have any information about the magnetic stripe reader call the Department of Public Safety office at 423-439-6900.