Elizabethton police arrest woman reportedly seen ramming victim’s vehicle

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department says a local woman is behind bars after reportedly ramming a homeowner’s vehicle Thursday night after a burglary.

Police say the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 200 block of West K Street. Police were called to the area to check out a burglary.

The caller allegedly returned to the area to find an unknown vehicle in the driveway. They said they noticed a light was on inside the house and then they saw a woman walk from the back of the home.

Witnesses supposedly told police, the woman got into a car and began ramming the homeowner’s vehicle in ‘attempts to leave.”

The woman reportedly backed up several times and was able to leave through the front yard of the home. Police said while trying to get on the roadway she struck another vehicle parked at the home.

Shortly after responding, police located a car matching the description given by the caller. The car was found on a nearby street in between two homes. The car, police said, had significant damage and the driver’s door was open. Police found the woman, identified as 45-year-old Stacy Hatley, hiding under the car.

Hatley admitted to police she was inside the home, but denied taking any items and told police a different statement as to why her car was damaged.

Police said they found a television inside the car. It was later determined that it was stolen from the home on West K Street.

During the arrest, police said they found two glass smoking pipes. It was also determined that her driver’s license status was revoked. Hatley was charged with aggravated burglary, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, theft of property, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Hatley, of Elizabethton, was booked into the Carter County Jail. She’s expected to appear on May 23 in General Sessions Court.