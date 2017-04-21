Diet soda possible association with stroke, dementia

(CNN) – A new study suggests diet sodas and other artificially sweetened drinks may be linked to a higher risk of stroke and dementia.

But the study already has its critics, as researchers admit they could not find that actual cause-and-effect relationship between the two.

And no connection was found with other sugary beverages, such as sugar-sweetened soda and fruit juice.

The lead researcher of the study says more work needs be done to study the health effects of diet drinks.

The research was published Thursday in the American Heart Associations Journal, Stroke.