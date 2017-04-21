Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprises students at Blountville Elementary

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – NASCAR fan-favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. surprised students and unsuspecting teachers at Blountville Elementary Friday morning.

Dale Jr. read Dr. Seuss’ book, “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” to students as part of the Dollar General’s partnership with Suave in their Reading Revolution program.

In addition, a $50,000 check was presented to the school. Dollar General says school administrators may use funds from the Reading Revolution program at their discretion to best achieve this goal by purchasing books, technology programs, computers and other educational supplies and resources.

News Channel 11 was there to capture the excitement. Dollar General said no one knew what they had in store on Friday morning, not even the principal.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, Dollar General says it has donated more than $2.3 million to schools.

New Channel 11 live streamed on Facebook the excitement and Dale Jr.’s enthusiastic reading to the students at Blountville Elementary. We’ve included that video in this report.

Went to Blountville Elementary in TN today to read Dr Seuss! Great kids! We had fun. Thanks @DollarGeneral @unileverusa for inviting me. pic.twitter.com/mRIcfrljYg — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 21, 2017