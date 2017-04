ELIZABETHTON — This afternoon at Elizabethton high school track star Heather Feuchtenberger signed a national letter of intent with ETSU.

There is probably not a more decorated runner in school history than Heather who owns the school record in the 400, 800, 1600 and dmr for track and cross country.

“Both of my parents are alumni and they are a little crazy about ETSU but once I went there and saw their running program and their coaches philosophy it was like coach Bradley’s it was awesome.