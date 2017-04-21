Bucs down Terriers 4-0 in SoCon quarterfinals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (April 21, 2017) – Entering the Southern Conference Tournament winner’s of nine of the last ten matches, the ETSU women’s tennis team extended that stretch as the Bucs downed Wofford 4-0 in the quarterfinal round on Friday afternoon in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Bucs will play No. 3 Mercer in the semifinals at the Mickel Tennis Center on the campus of Furman University on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Alory Pereira (Sao Paulo, Brazil)/Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) and Jayde Viccars (Glen Waverly, Australia)/Melissa Esguerra (Derrimutt, Australia) ran through their respective doubles matches as both tandems won 6-1. Ma and Pereira extend their overall record to 11-6 playing solely out of the No. 2 flight, while Viccars and Esguerra move to 5-9 on the year out of the No. 3 slot.

After claiming the doubles point, ETSU quickly ran through the head-to-head match as the No. 1 through 3 slots for ETSU won their respective singles match in straight sets.

Playing in the No. 2 slot for the third time this year, Ioanna Markesini (Athens, Greece) cruised past Cassidy Hicks 6-0, 6-4 to move to 12-5 overall and a perfect 3-0 in the No. 2 position. Marina Guinart (Castellar Del Valles, Spain) extended her winning streak to 35 straight games as she raced past Catherine Martin in the No. 1 slot. The match was Guinart’s third time playing in the No. 1 flight, and the sophomore is 2-0 in that position.

ETSU moves to 13-5 overall this year as Wofford finishes its season at 11-13.

No. 2 ETSU will square off with No. 3 Mercer at 10 a.m. at the Michel Tennis Center on April 22.

Results

Singles

Marina Espana (ETSU) def. Catherine Martin (WOF) 6-3, 6-2 Ioanna Markesini (ETSU) def. Cassidy Hicks (WOF) 6-0, 6-4 Alory Pereira (ETSU) def. Kalli Karas (WOF) 6-1, 6-2 Yi Chi Ma (ETSU) vs. Lauren Reid (WOF) 6-4, 5-0, unfinished Melissa Esguerra (ETSU) vs. Taylor Carlson (WOF) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished Curran Carver (WOF) vs. Sara Djurdjevic (ETSU) 6-3, 2-1, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,1,3

Doubles

Marina Espana/Ioanna Markesini (ETSU) vs. Kalli Karas/Cassidy Hicks (WOF) 4-3, unfinished Alory Pereira/Yi Chi Ma (ETSU) def. Catherine Martin/Lauren Reid (WOF) 6-1 Jayde Viccars/Melissa Esguerra (ETSU) def. Taylor Carlson/Emily Erickson (WOF) 6-1