Allyson Miller is this Week’s Educator of the Week

You could say that teaching is the family business for Allyson Miller.

Her father is a retired teacher and she knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps

Miller is the 8th grade Science teacher at Hampton Elementary School. It’s her first year at

Hampton but she’s spent her entire career in Carter County. Her previous 14 years were at

Cloudland. She’s a graduate of Elizabethton High School

She takes pride in her commitment to learning strategies as it relates to individual

students.

She’s proud to give back to her community and loves seeing former students succeed long

after their school days are over.

“That’s the best part, the icing on the cake. I just ran into one of my former students, She’s are

rn. I teach with some of my former students, that the best,” Said Miller

Congratulations to Allyson Miller, This week’s Educator of the Week. Kasey Marler Newschannel

11 ABC Tri-Cities.