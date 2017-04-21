Allyson Miller is this Week’s Educator of the Week

You could say that teaching is the family business for Allyson Miller.
Her father is a retired teacher and she knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps
Miller is the 8th grade Science teacher at Hampton Elementary School. It’s her first year at
Hampton but she’s spent her entire career in Carter County. Her previous 14 years were at
Cloudland. She’s a graduate of Elizabethton High School
She takes pride in her commitment to learning strategies as it relates to individual
students.
She’s proud to give back to her community and loves seeing former students succeed long
after their school days are over.
“That’s the best part, the icing on the cake. I just ran into one of my former students, She’s are
rn. I teach with some of my former students, that the best,” Said Miller
Congratulations to Allyson Miller, This week’s Educator of the Week. Kasey Marler Newschannel
11 ABC Tri-Cities.