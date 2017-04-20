Xfinity driver talks with kids at Avoca Elementary

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – Students at Avoca Elementary School in Bristol, TN got a special surprise this afternoon.

The school, which is right down the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, got a visit from NASCAR driver Michael Annett. Annett drives in the Xfinity series for Junior Motorsports, which is owned by fan favorite Dale Earnhardt, Jr. There was a question and answer period where Annett talked with the kids.

“We don’t get to go to schools a whole lot, but when you do, it kinda brings you back to your childhood. And, like I said, I wish I had a school like this when I was growing up.”, Annett said.

After the Q & A, Annett took part in a couple of fun games with the kids, one of them included Annett pushing an Avoca student on a rolling square in a race around the gym against a teacher being pushed on another rolling square by another teacher. Of course, Annett and the student won.

Annett added, ” It’s cool to see kids having fun at school, because I know some kids dread it. I know I did at times, but when you walk in to a school like this and see how much fun the kids are having and the people they look up to , like their principal and how much energy he has and supportive of the kids, it’s real exciting.”

There was a drawing at the end of the assembly where all of the homeroom teachers names were put in a cup and one of their names drawn out. Each student in that teachers homeroom class received three tickets to Saturday’s Xfinity race at BMS. Annett says that these kids are the drivers, engineers, owners and fans of NASCAR’s future and applauds what the track is doing to draw in families to the races.

“These kids are our future, and it’s the future of our sport. They become race car drivers, engineers in the sport, or just fans that keep coming back. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for kids that are grown up, being successful in life and business and being able to buy a ticket and come to the race on the weekends,”, Annett said, “To see what Bristol is doing with kids going to the Xfinity race for free on Saturday and just $10 on Sunday, it’s a special thing, they’re kinda not giving you an option not to go to the race and that’s pretty cool. Once they get there, they’re doing things at Bristol this year that we’ve never seen with concession stands dedicated to kids and kid zones in turn 2 and turn 4. They’re doing everything to get families there.”

