Worries about sewage flowing into Tri-Cities lake lead to town hall meeting

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Worries about sewage flowing into a Tri-Cites lake led to a town hall meeting Thursday night.

The Boone Lake Association and the Tennessee Clean Water Network organized a town hall meeting with the goal of learning more about the plan to fix Bluff City’s failing sewer system, which has allowed sewage to boil over into Boone Lake.

“We were looking for commitment from the various people and various agencies that had attachment to this project in one way, shape or form or another,” said Val Kosmider with the Boone Lake Association.

The state of Tennessee fined Bluff City more than $25,000.

Bluff City’s Board of Mayor and Alderman says it has a plan to fix the problem that will take millions of dollars and years to complete.

A town engineer outlined the project Thursday.

While organizers invited all town leaders, only one alderman showed up.

“I’m great I came, the other ones should have come. I don’t know why they didn’t come but I thank God I came because I want the people to know that I’m behind them,” said Alderman Sandra Madison.

Also missing at the meeting was a representative of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“For them to not want to be willing, as servants of the community in a way, to be willing to come out and address this forum and work with us, it’s really shameful. It’s just not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” Kosmider said.

Organizers said they received reassurance about funding for the project tonight, from the USDA.

