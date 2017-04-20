Titans 2017 Schedule Released

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Tennessee Titans returning to Monday Night Football headlines the Titans 2017 schedule, as they host division-rival Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium in a nationally televised contest. The Titans open the campaign at home against Oakland on September 10, which starts a string of four playoff teams from 2016 in the first five weeks. The Titans also will appear in a Thursday night contest at Pittsburgh on November 16.

“Just my gut reaction looking at it for the first time – it looks like a good schedule,” said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey. “You always look to see where the bye is and with it coming in week 8, that times up well for us. We have two West Coast games back to back in December and we will look to see if it makes sense to stay out there between games and help ourselves from all of that travel. It is interesting that we have the four AFC North games in a row during the middle of the season.

“I think the two primetime games will be good for both our players and our fans. I know our players like playing at night in primetime and it gives our team and our organization some recognition that we are going in the right direction and I think people are going to be anxious to see these games on national television.”

The Titans schedule features home games against Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Oakland, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Tennessee will travel to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco, Miami, Houston, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

Flexible scheduling may be applied in Weeks 5-15. During that period, flexible scheduling can be used by the NFL by shifting a Sunday afternoon game into primetime and moving the Sunday night game to an afternoon start time.

Also, a select number of games are being “cross-flexed,” moving between CBS and FOX to bring potentially under-distributed games to wider audiences.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 31. The NFL schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

Additionally, the Titans released their remaining preseason dates and times. Tennessee opens the preseason slate of games on the road against the New York Jets on Saturday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m. (central). Week two against Carolina at Nissan Stadium will be played on Saturday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. (central) and the finale at Kansas City will be on Thursday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. (central).