Three teams of Appalachia Service Project volunteers racing to build 3 homes at BMS this weekend

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- This weekend pit crews at Bristol Motor Speedway will be hard at work getting their racers to the finish line. But just outside the track crews of volunteers will be racing to finish something that will be life-changing for three Bristol families.

Friday Appalachia Service Project kicks off its “race to build.”

Three teams of students from Virginia Tech University, University of Tennessee, and Iowa State University will be racing to build the shells for three homes. The race on Sunday before the spring race starts at BMS.

“Schools will be racing against each other to see who can finish first, of course we’ve got all kinds of safety and quality things that go in that too so to make sure we build a good house but as fast as we can,” Kendall said.

Once built, the homes will be completely mortgage free.

“We’re helping out three families in the city of Bristol that are single mothers trying to raise children and the house will go to them and help them kind of get a step up in that, two of them will be first time home owners which will be exciting,” Kendall said.

By Sunday the goal is to have the framing and exterior of the home done.

“Once we’ve built the shells here we’ll be moving these houses to their sites in Bristol. We’ll actually be needing local volunteers to help us when we get them to the site, get them to the finishing point,” Kendall said.

The teams will be building at BMS between Purple Bridge and Orange Bridge in the Merchandise Midway, outside the fronstretch.

“We are doing this here at the speedway so we can get everybody who comes through for the race and all the other events that are going on to see you know see more about what we do, and not how we always do it, but to get involved in some of the excitement and what we can do for the community,” Tom Kendall with Appalachia Service Project said.

ASP brings thousands of volunteers to the Tri-Cities every year to repair and rebuild homes across Appalachia.

