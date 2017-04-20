Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

By Published:
Members of Jehovah's Witnesses listen to the judge's verdict in a court room in Moscow, Friday, March 26, 2004. A Moscow court on Friday banned the religious activities of Jehovah's Witnesses from the Russian capital, liquidating the group's Moscow community. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organization be considered an extremist group.

The court ordered the closure of the group’s Russia headquarters and its 395 local chapters, as well as the seizure of its property.

The Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Justice Ministry attorney Svetlana Borisova in court as saying that the Jehovah’s Witnesses “pose a threat to the rights of the citizens, public order and public security.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses claim more than 170,000 adherents in Russia. The group has come under increasing pressure over the past year, including a ban on distributing literature deemed to violate Russia’s anti-extremism laws.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

