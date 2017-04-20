Streaks snapped for Detroit Tigers lefty Daniel Norris in loss to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Daniel Norris had two significant streaks snapped in this afternoon’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. He was oblivious to both.

For the first time in 22 starts, the Tigers left-handed pitcher allowed more than three earned runs. It was the longest active streak in the major leagues, dating back to Aug. 7, 2015 against the Red Sox.

Norris (1-1) allowed five runs – four earned – on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two for the defensively deficient Tigers (8-7).

“The whole day, my stuff felt pretty good,” he said. “I was getting quite a few swings and misses. I felt kind of locked in as far as that goes. It’s just nothing was really going our way. Sometimes, that’s baseball.”

Norris’ streak was the second-longest in franchise history, according to Baseball-Reference.com. Al Benton made 28 such starts between Aug. 6, 1942 and Aug. 21, 1945.

He also took the first loss of his career on the road. His streak of 16 road starts without a loss to start his career tied Todd Wellemeyer and Larry Jansen for the second-longest streak since at least 1913, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Of his eight hits allowed, five came in the second inning, including four consecutive two-out hits. It was the most he’s ever allowed in one inning, and it represented another learning opportunity for his biggest challenge this season: Not letting things spiral out of control.

“I think I kind of tried too hard,” Norris said.

Said manager Brad Ausmus: “That’s when Norris sometimes fights himself. He wants to do so much so quickly, sometimes he needs to realize he’s got people around him and he’s gotta back off.”

BY Anthony Fenech , Detroit Free Press