Tad Cummins arrested, Elizabeth Thomas found safe after car found in California

BREAKING NEWS – The TBI says Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered.

NEWS ALERT: Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/QezSERDzHV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (WKRN) – The vehicle used by Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, who remain the subjects of an active AMBER Alert, was found in northern California late Wednesday night.

Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano confirmed to News 2 the Nissan Rogue was found in their county, and authorities are actively investigating an incident involving that vehicle.

It’s not clear what that incident is at this time or which city the SUV was located.

The spokeswoman also said the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number.

Siskiyou County is one of the northernmost counties that borders the state of Oregon. It is not known if this time if there have been any new sightings of either Cummins’ or Thomas in the area.

Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City but haven’t been seen since.

Stay with WKRN.com and refresh this page for updates.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

At this time, Cummins faces a kidnapping charge in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.