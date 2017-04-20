New parking rates to take effect at Tri-Cities Airport on June 1

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Soon new parking rates will take effect at Tri-Cities Airport. The new rates were approved by the Tri-Cities Airport Authority on Thursday.

The airport authority says parking revenue provides nearly a third of the airport’s total operating revenue. The airport authority says additional operating revenue is needed to meet projected expenditures.

A recent survey indicated the airport’s rates was much lower than 25 southeast airports. In addition, the last time parking rates were adjusted were back in 2010.

“The significant reduction in state airport funding over the past several years and into the foreseeable future, has created a need for the airport to be more self-sufficient in funding future capital expenditures,” said Patrick Wilson, Tri-City Airport Authority executive director.

It’s estimated the new parking rates will generate about $250,000 in annual parking revenue to fund increasing operating and capital expenditures.

The new rates, which take effect June 1, will remain below average for all 25 southeast airports.

For individuals picking up passengers, a cell phone waiting lot is located off Terminal Loop Road, just outside the park lot exit.

The cell phone waiting lot is free, but visitors must wait in their vehicle until the passenger(s) have arrived, and then exit the lot and drive to the baggage claim curb to pick up passengers.

For additional information regarding parking, please visit the airport’s parking information here or visit http://www.triflight.com/passenger-guide/parking/.