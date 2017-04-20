NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark martin recalls fondest Bristol memory

BRISTOL — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin was back at the Bristol Motor Speedway tonight as the guest speaker for the annual Speedway Children’s Charities legends of NASCAR dinner.

Martin, who noted Bristol was always one of his favorite places to race, scored two victories here, both during the August bass pro shops night race.

He also co-owns the record for most pole positions at Bristol, with 9 (tied with Cale Yarborough).

His fondest moment at Bristol came in 1998 when he ended up in victory lane despite a heavy heart.

“My greatest memory the win that we had in 98 it was two week after my fathers accident it was really really cool to get a win in their memory.”

The legendary driver scored 40 victories, 61 runner-up finishes and 56 pole positions on the major series.