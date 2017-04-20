Mineral Gap to build $65 million data center in Wise County, 40 new jobs

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – News jobs are coming to southwest Virginia. DP Facilities South will invest $65 million to construct a Mission Critical Tier III Data Center in Wise County.

The new data center operation comes with 40 new jobs.

DP Facilities South recently acquired 22 acres from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority in the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park.

The new data center will aid the company in expanding its service offerings and customer base.

Karen Jackson, Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia, said “DP Facilities South, Inc. decision to locate a Mission Critical Tier III data center in Wise County is great news for Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth. Growing the technology-based businesses in the Commonwealth and particularly in rural parts of the state, is key to our efforts to build the New Virginia Economy.”

The project, named Mineral Gap, is a Tier III Uptime Institute Data Center.

The facility will be one of the most resilient and compromise free data center sites in Virginia and the East Coast.

Mark Gerard, president of DP Facilities says, “Mineral Gap will provide continuous operational continuity with experts available around the clock, cutting edge technologies and backup systems.”

Wise County is known to be a safe area, further insulating the facility from natural disasters, blackouts and the attacks on larger population centers.

Dana Kilgore, Chairperson, Wise County Board of Supervisors, expressed appreciation for DP Facilities choosing Wise County for the location of this state-of-the art facility. She said, “This project offers tremendous opportunities for additional development and we hope other high-technology companies will recognize, as DP Facilities did, that Wise County is committed to transforming the region into a secure technology corridor. Abundant broadband fiber, redundant electrical power, and collaboration with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College make Wise County an ideal location for any number of strategic partnerships in technology.”

